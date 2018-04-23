Appeals court nixes Trump delay of auto efficiency standards penalty

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York today blocked the Trump administration's efforts to delay penalties against automakers that fail to meet federal fuel efficiency requirements.

The order vacates last year's decision by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to suspend a 2016 Obama administration regulation - planned to take effect this September - that would would more than double penalties, which automakers said could raise industry compliance costs by $1B annually.

New York, California and three other U.S. states as well as several environmental groups had sued the federal government in the appeals court for delaying the rollout of the higher penalties.

Relevant tickers include F, GM, FCAU, TM, HMC, OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY, OTCPK:NSANY, OTCPK:MZDAY, OTC:MMTOY, OTCPK:HYMLF, OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:BMWYY, OTCPK:AUDVF, OTCPK:VOLVY, OTCPK:PEUGF, OTCPK:RNLSY, RACE, CARZ