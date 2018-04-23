'Quiet Place' narrowly recaptures top of pre-'Avengers' box office

It took final numbers to be sure, but A Quiet Place (VIA, VIAB) retook the top spot at the box office from Rampage (NYSE:TWX), and each finished slightly ahead of a new Amy Schumer comedy.

The John Krasinski horror flick drew $20.9M to reclaim the crown from Dwayne Johnson and Rampage, which grossed $20.1M. A Quiet Place now has $131.3M in cumulative domestic grosses and $206.1M worldwide; Rampage has hit $65.7M domestic but adds $217.6M in foreign markets to reach $283.3M cumulative worldwide.

Schumer's I Feel Pretty (STX) settled into the third spot with $16M, ahead of a strong debut from Super Troopers 2 (FOX, FOXA) with $15.2M, horror returnee Truth or Dare (NASDAQ:CMCSA) with $7.8M, and Ready Player One (TWX) at No. 6 with $7.4M.

All current films are counting their chickens before the summer season's unofficial early kick-off next weekend, with Avengers: Infinity War. At the beginning of March, Marvel moved Infinity War to open a week earlier than planned.