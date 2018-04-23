ConocoPhillips’ Barossa project offshore Australia enters FEED phase

ConocoPhillips (COP -0.5% ) and its joint venture partners agree to enter the front-end engineering and design phase for development of the Barossa project to backfill Darwin LNG in West Australia.

Development of Barossa will extend the operating life of Darwin LNG, which currently is being supplied by Bayu-Undan field - also operated by COP - in the central Timor Sea.

FEED activities will include engineering and commercial work aimed at finalizing the project’s technical detail, costs, LNG sales arrangements and negotiation of access agreements with the Darwin LNG and Bayu-Undan pipeline partners; a final investment decision is expected before year-end 2019.

COP operates and owns a 37.5% stake in the Barossa project, while SK E&S also has 37.5% and Santos (OTCPK:STOSF) has 25%.