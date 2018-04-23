Cabot CFO Cordeiro to retire at year-end 2018

Apr. 23, 2018 1:57 PM ETCabot Corporation (CBT)CBTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Cabot Corp. (NYSE:CBT) says Eduardo Cordeiro will step down from his roles as Executive VP, CFO and president of the company's Americas region by May 15 and retire at year-end 2018.
  • Erica McLaughlin, current VP of business operations for CBT’s reinforcement materials segment and general manager of the tire business, will become senior VP and CFO.
  • Cordeiro joined CBT in 1998 and has served as CFO since 2009; McLaughlin joined CBT in 2002 and has held a variety of roles within the finance organization and the company’s global businesses.
