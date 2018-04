Media outlets are raising the alarm about the repeal of net neutrality, which took effect on Monday, as it marked 60 days since the rollback was published in the U.S. Federal Register.

However, key parts of the proposal - like declassifying ISPs as public utilities - don't go into effect until a vote by the Office of Management and Budget, which is likely to take place in the next few weeks.

