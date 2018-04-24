More on Polaris' Q1 beat

Polaris (NYSE:PII) reports North American retail sales rose 3% in Q1.

Sales break-up: Off-Road Vehicles/Snowmobiles: $833.03M (+15%); Motorcycles: $131.01M (+4.5%); Global adjacent markets: $113.33M (+23.8%); Aftermarket: $220.03M (+1%).

Income from financial services grew 4.9% to $21.43M.

Adjusted gross margin rate flat at 25.4% due to lower warranty costs, savings generated through lean initiatives and positive foreign exchange benefits, offset by unfavorable product mix and increases in commodity prices and freight costs.

Operating margin rate expanded 460 bps to 6.4%.

Total dealer inventory was up 6% Y/Y.

FY2018 Guidance: Adjusted sales: +4% to +6%; Adjusted Diluted EPS: $6.05 to $6.20.

