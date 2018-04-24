Boston Scientific's DBS system shows treatment effect in Parkinson's patients; shares up 1% premarket

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is up 1% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of results from the INTREPID study assessing its VERCISE deep brain stimulation (DBS) system for the treatment of advanced levodopa-responsive Parkinson's disease (PD). The data are being presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Los Angeles.

PD patients treated with VERCISE experienced a 49.2% improvement in motor symptoms, a six-hour improvement in "on time" with dyskinesias and sustained improvement in quality of life measures.

The FDA approved the device in December 2017.

Previously: FDA OKs Boston Sci's deep brain stimulation system; shares ahead 2% premarket (Dec. 12, 2017)