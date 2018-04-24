Rush Enterprises rallies after earnings topper

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) trades higher after topping estimates on both lines of its Q1 report off sales of $1.241B.

Aftermarket products and services revenue was up 14% during the quarter and accounted for 64% of the company's total gross profit.

Rush sold 2,705 Class 4-7 medium-duty commercial vehicles in Q1, up 6% Y/Y.

CEO update: "Our results were positively impacted by good economic conditions and a strong commercial vehicle market. Further, our focus on long-term strategic initiatives continues to prove successful, with our aftermarket initiatives significantly contributing to our strong start to 2018."

Rush spent $60M on share repurchases during the quarter.