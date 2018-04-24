Bitcoin rallies through $9K

The bitcoin bounce (BTC-USD) has now hit about 50%, with the crypto higher by another 4% today to $9.3K.

Bitcoin made its first appearance at the Ira Sohn conference yesterday, with John Pfeffer making its case as a better alternative to gold on every front. Should bitcoin displace 25% of forex reserves, says Pfeffer, it would have a network value of $6.4T, or $700K per coin.

