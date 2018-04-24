Harley-Davidson higher after positive international sales growth

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) reports motorcycle shipments fell 9.7% in Q1 to 63,944 vehicles.

Global sales were down 7.2% to 51,086 units, driven lower by a 12% drop in the U.S. Sales were positive in the Latin America and Europe/Middle East/Africa regions. "Our international markets returned to retail sales growth supporting our long-term objective to increase international sales to build the next generation of riders globally," notes CEO Matt Levatich.

Gross margin fell 100 bps tto 34.7% of sales. Operating margin was reported at 12.7% of sales vs. 17.8% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Harley expects Q2 motorcycle shipments of 67.5K to 72.5K and full-year shipments of 231K to 236K.