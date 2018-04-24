Sensata Technologies beat Q1 estimates

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) reports organic revenue growth of 6.4% in Q1.

Performance Sensing net revenue up 10.4% to $662.83M.

Sensing Solutions net revenue advanced 7.9% to $223.46M.

Europe revenues comprised of 30.3% of total revenues.

Americas revenues comprised of 42% of total revenues.

Gross margin rate improved 30 bps 34.3%.

Operating margin rate expanded 160 bps to 16.7%.

Q2 Guidance: Net revenue: $891M to $915M; Adjusted net income: $156M to $162M; Adjusted EPS: $0.90 to $0.94 Diluted share count: 172.8M.

FY2018 Guidance: Net revenue: $3.475B to $3.575B; Adjusted EBIT: $818M to $846M; Adjusted net income: $617M to $645M; Adjusted EPS: $3.57 to $3.73; Diluted share count: 172.8M.

Previously: Sensata Technologies beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (April 24)