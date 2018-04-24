Assured Guaranty defended after Einhorn attack

Buy any dip in Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) thanks to David Einhorn's Ira Sohn presentation yesterday, says BTIG's Mark Palmer. Einhorn called the company a "melting ice cube ... paying out drops while it still can."

That's misguided, says Palmer. Yes, the portfolio is running off faster than can be replaced with new insurance written, but that $11.5B portfolio generated $418M in investment income last year.

The company is also positioned to buy back more than $500M in stock for years to come, says Palmer. Hardly drops given excess capital likely north of $3B at this time.