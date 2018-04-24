Eli Lilly Q1 revenues up 9%; non-GAAP EPS up 37%; raises 2018 guidance; shares ahead 3% premarket

Eli Lilly (LLY) Q1 results: Revenues: $5,700M (+9.0%); Net Income: $1,217.4M; Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,406.1M (+35.3%); EPS: $1.16; Non-GAAP EPS: $1.34 (+36.7%).

Established Pharma Products: Humalog: $791.7.2M (+12%); Cialis: $495.4M (-7%); Alimta: $499.6M (+2%); Forteo: $313.2M (-10%); Humulin: $325.9M (+4%); Cymbalta: $169.6M (-3%); Erbitux: $149.6M (-3%); Strattera: $130.7M (-33%); Zyprexa: $122.6M (-17%); Trajenta: $141.1M (+25%).

New Pharmaceutical Products: Trulicity: $678.3M (+82%); Cyramza: $183.6M (+7%); Taltz: $146.5M (+52%); Jardiance: $151M (+104%); Basaglar: $166M; Lartruvo: $64.4M (+53%); Olumiant: $32.2M; Verzenio: $29.7M.

2018 Guidance: Total Revenues: $23.7B - 24.2B from $23.0B - 23.5B; EPS: $4.52 - 4.62 from $4.39 - 4.49; Non-GAAP EPS: $5.10 - 5.20 from $4.81 - 4.91; Capex: ~$1.2B (unch).