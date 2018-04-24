Coke brands lead Coca-Cola in Q1

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) reports organic revenue growth of 5% in Q1. Unit case volume was up 3% and price/mix added a percentage point of growth.

Volume growth by category: Sparkling soft drinks +4%; Juice, dairy and plant-based beverages +3%; Water, enhanced water and sports drinks +1%; Tea and coffee +5%.

The trademark Coca-Cola business was the largest contributor during the quarter, with "clear acceleration" across all classic Coca-Cola brands.

The company saw operating margin increase 220 bps during the quarter.

Cash from operations fell 20% to $613M, due primarily to refranchising activity.

For the full year, Coca-Cola anticipates organic revenue growth of 4%. Management says it's confident the company will achieve its full-year guidance.

Shares of Coca-Cola are up 1.07% premarket to $44.45.

Previously: Coca-Cola beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (April 24)

