TESARO's niraparib shows treatment effect in late-line ovarian cancer

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) announces successful results from a late-stage study, QUADRA, evaluating ZEJULA (niraparib) in heavily pretreated ovarian cancer patients with and without BRCA mutations.

QUADRA, a single-arm, 461-subject trial, assessed niraparib in a fourth line+ setting. 92% (n=424) of the participants were PARP inhibitor-naive. 15% (n=64) of this group were BRCA mutation-positive and 85% (n=360) were BRCA-negative. 63% (n=267) were previously treated with Roche's Avastin (bevacizumab).

The objective response rate (ORR) was 29% (n=13/45) in fourth- and fifth-line HRD-positive patients not previously treated with a PARP inhibitor who were platinum-sensitive. The median duration of response was 9.2 months. HRD (homologous recombination deficiency) is another type of mutation in ovarian cancer.

In fourth/fifth-line patients with BRCA mutations (including platinum-sensitive, resistant and refractory), the ORR was 31% with a median duration of response of 9.4 months.

The company plans to discuss a biomarker-focused regulatory submission with the FDA in H2.