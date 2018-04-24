Unit revenue strong for JetBlue in Q1

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) reports revenue per available seat mile increased 6.1% in Q1 to top the average of U.S. peers during the quarter.

The carrier says the Latin and Caribbean region was the "brightest spot" in its network, with leisure travel exceeding expectations.

Operating expenses per available seat mile rose 3.1%, excluding fuel costs. The realized fuel price during the quarter was up 24% Y/Y to $2.09 per gallon.

Looking ahead, JetBlue expects Q2 capacity to be up 5% to 7% and full-year capacity to be 6.5% to 8.5% higher. Revenue per available seat mile growth of -3% to 0% is anticipated.

JBLU -0.05% premarket to $19.90.

