FT: WeWork plans $500M bond offering

FT reports that WeWork (VWORK) plans to utilize debt markets for the first time to accelerate expansion. WeWork currently has 335 office locations in 65 cities.

Banks have pitched a bond sale to investors in the US and could launch the offering as soon as today, according to FT’s sources.

WeWork could borrow at least $500M in the offering with a higher number possible if there’s high demand.

The office space company has raised nearly $7B in equity investments in the past seven years including $4.4B from SoftBank last year, which valued WeWork at $20B.

