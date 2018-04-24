Caterpillar +4.6% after guidance boost

Record Q1 profit: Adjusted earnings per share of $2.82, compared with $1.28 a year earlier.

Caterpillar's financial position also remains strong, with $948M in operating cash flow at its Machinery, Energy & Transportation unit. The company also repurchased $500M of common stock during the quarter.

Raised adjusted profit outlook for 2018 by $2.00 per share to a range of $10.25 to $11.25 per share, primarily due to growing demand for products and services.

The outlook includes about $400M of restructuring costs, unchanged from the previous outlook.

CAT +4.6% premarket

Q1 results