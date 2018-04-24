Teck Resources edges earnings expectations as sales volumes rise

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) +0.7% premarket after Q1 earnings topped analyst consensus by $0.02/share while revenues rose 8.6% Y/Y to C$3.09B but fell $100M short of consensus.

Q1 steelmaking coal sales volume rose to 6.1M metric tons from 5.7M tons in the year-ago quarter, but the average quarterly realized price fell to $207/metric ton from $212/ton a year earlier; sales volume was roughly in line with Teck's reduced guidance of 6M tons in early March guidance due to logistical issues at Westshore Terminals in British Columbia.

Teck says orders from customers were in place to exceed its original sales guidance of 6.3M-6.5M metric tons, but clean coal stockpiles at mines reached high levels, forcing some plants to idle and thus affecting production.

Teck expects Q2 sales volume of ~6.7M metric tons subject to its logistics chain continuing to improve; with steel pricing and world economies remaining strong, Teck believes demand for steelmaking coal will keep growing while supply issues continue to support prices.