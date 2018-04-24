3M slips after lowering guidance range

Adjusted EPS of $2.50, up 15.7% Y/Y, excluding adjustments to provisional accounting for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and a legal settlement.

Sales by segment: Industrial +7%; Safety and Graphics +15%; Healthcare +7%; Electronics and Energy +5%; Consumer +5%.

Returned $1.7B to shareholders via dividends and gross share repurchases.

Updated outlook for 2018: Earnings are expected to be in the range of $10.20-$10.55 per share (vs. $10.20-$10.70), with organic local-currency sales growth of 3%-4% (from 3%-5%).

MMM -3.3% premarket

Q1 results