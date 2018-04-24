PAVmed in-licenses device used to detect precursor to esophageal cancer

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) has signed a letter of intent with Case Western Reserve University to commercialize a technology called EsoCheck, a non-invasive cell-sampling device used with DNA biomarkers to detect a precursor of esophageal cancer called Barrett's Esophagus.

The five-minute test can be performed in a doctor's office. The patient swallows a vitamin pill-sized capsule that is attached to a catheter. The capsule contains a small inflatable balloon that swabs the target area for cells as the catheter is withdrawn. The cells are then tested for DNA biomarkers that indicate the presence of Barrett's Esophagus.

Under the proposed terms of the deal, Case Western will receive a non-cash license fee in the form of a minority interest in the license holder, a PAVmed subsidiary. It will also be eligible for milestone payments, royalties on net sales and a portion of any additional proceeds. A formal agreement should be consummated within 15 days.