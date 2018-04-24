La Quinta rallies after being singled out at Sohn conference

La Quinta Holdings (NYSE:LQ) is up 2.25% in premarket trading after Rangeley Capital's Andrew Walker wins the Sohn Idea Contest by calling the stock "a classic undervalued spin" name with an incentive to sandbag the numbers due to tax considerations.

In a detailed thesis, Walker concludes that the CorePoint hotel REIT will be an attractive acquisition target after it is spun off from La Quinta and could spark a bidding war.

Walker's full Sohn presentation is available here. More of Walker's ideas are included in the Sifting the World Marketplace research community.

Shares of La Quinta have broken over $20 for the first time since early February off the Sohn buzz.