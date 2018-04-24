Amazon teams with GM, Volvo for in-trunk deliveries

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) partners with General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) to deliver packages to the trunks of cars. The program will start out in 37 cities.

The service will work through the Key app to allow the car owner provide keyless access to the trunk. Amazon has a similar setup in place for deliveries inside the home.

Amazon wants to experiment with alternative package delivery methods for those who worry about stolen packages or live somewhere that doesn’t allow for stoop or porch deliveries.

Amazon shares are up 1% premarket.

Previously: Bloomberg: Amazon secretly working on domestic robots (April 23)