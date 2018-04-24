Lockheed +1% after bumping up guidance

Net earnings of $1.2B, or $4.02 per share, compared to $78M, or $2.69 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales by segment: Aeronautics +7%; Missiles and Fire Control +8%; Rotary and Missions Systems +3%; Space Systems -3%.

Quarterly cash deployment: Cash from operations of $632M after pension contributions of $1.5B; Capex $216M; Repurchased 900K shares; Paid cash dividends of $586M; Record backlog of $105B.

Raised outlook for 2018: Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) of $15.80-$16.10 (from $15.20-$15.50), on net sales of $50.35B-$51.85B (vs. $50B-$51.5B).

LMT +1% premarket

Q1 results