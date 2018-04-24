Wells Fargo high on home improvement retailers

Wells Fargo starts off coverage on both Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) with Outperform ratings.

The Wells team sees broad macroeconomic factors working in the favor of the home improvment chains.

Lowe's is expected to improve its market share position, while the dip in Home Depot is seen as giving investors an attractive entry point.

As far as expected returns, Wells assigns a price target of $100 to Lowe's (+19% upside) and a price target of $205 to Home Depot (+15% upside).