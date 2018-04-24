Margins down for Stepan's in Q1

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) reports revenue rose 7% in Q1, due to 3% local currency growth and a 4% translation benefit.
Surfactant segment net sales up 11% to $358.94M.
Polymer segment sales slipped 4% to $121.93M.
Specialty Products net sales fell 3% to $18.46M.
Global Surfactant sales volume increased 4% whereas Global Polymer sales volume decreased 9%.
Gross margin rate declined 180 bps to 17.9%.
Operating margin rate down 200 bps to 7.9%.
The company expects FY2018 tax rate to be in the range of 20% to 23%.
Previously: Stepan misses by $0.10, misses on revenue (April 24)