Margins down for Stepan's in Q1

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) reports revenue rose 7% in Q1, due to 3% local currency growth and a 4% translation benefit.

Surfactant segment net sales up 11% to $358.94M.

Polymer segment sales slipped 4% to $121.93M.

Specialty Products net sales fell 3% to $18.46M.

Global Surfactant sales volume increased 4% whereas Global Polymer sales volume decreased 9%.

Gross margin rate declined 180 bps to 17.9%.

Operating margin rate down 200 bps to 7.9%.

The company expects FY2018 tax rate to be in the range of 20% to 23%.

