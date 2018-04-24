Pebblebrook Hotel ups bid for LaSalle Hotel

This latest and "final" proposal represents an implied price of $32.49 per LaSalle Hotel (NYSE:LHO) share, based on a fixed exchange ratio of 0.9085 Pebblebrook (NYSE:PEB) shares for each LHO share.
LaSalle owners may choose to receive cash up to a maximum 20% in the aggregate.
The previous bid was for $31.75, which was up from the original $30.
Thus far, the LaSalle board has not been responsive to Pebblebrook's overtures.
LHO closed last night at $31.16.
Previously: Pebblebrook boosts bid for LaSalle Hotel (April 16)