Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) initiated with Outperform rating and $37 (368% upside) price target at Evercore ISI. Shares up 5% premarket.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) initiated with Neutral rating and $17 (25% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) initiated with Buy rating and $35 (76% upside) price target at BTIG Research.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) resumed with Overweight rating and $16 (31% upside) price target at JPMorgan. Shares up 6% premarket.

Athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) resumed with Neutral rating and $159 (11% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) resumed with Buy rating and $200 (25% upside) price target at Citigroup. Shares up 1% premarket.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) assumed with Overweight rating and $69 (5% upside) at JPMorgan.

BIO-key International (OTCQB:BKYI) resumed with Buy rating and $5.50 (163% upside) price target at Maxim Group.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) upgraded to Outperform at Leerink.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) downgraded to Neutral at Oppenheimer and BTIG Research after NEOD001 flop in Alzheimer's.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs. Shares down 1% premarket.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) downgraded to Neutral with a $104 (6% upside) price target at UBS. Shares down 1% premarket.

Cotiviti Holdings (NYSE:COTV) downgraded to Neutral with a $37 (7% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) assumed at JPMorgan with Underweight rating and $15 (6% upside) price target at JPMorgan.