GE to trial world's largest wind turbine

The test of GE Renewable Energy's (NYSE:GE) Haliade-X 12 megawatt turbine will take place at a facility in northeast England under a five-year agreement with the UK government-funded Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult.

"This is an important agreement because it will enable us to prove Haliade-X in a faster way by putting it under controlled and extreme conditions," said John Lavelle, CEO of GE's Offshore Wind business.

Britain is aiming to be a leader in offshore wind technology and its capacity could grow by five times current levels to 30 gigawatts by 2030.