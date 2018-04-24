PulteGroup up 3.6% after strong Q1

Q1 net income of $171M or $0.59 per share vs. $92M and $0.28 a year ago.
Closings up 9% to 4,626 homes; home sale revenues up 21% to $1.9B. ASP up 10% to $413K.
Gross profits of 23.6% of revenue vs. 23.2% a year ago. Operating margin up 270 basis points to 11%.
Net new orders up 12% to 6,875 homes; net new orders value up 18% to $2.9B.
Backlogs up 21% to 11,245 homes; backlog value up 30% to $5B.
1.7M shares bought back during quarter for $52M.
PHM +3.6% premarket