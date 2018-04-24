Freeport slips as Q1 earnings, revenues miss estimates

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) -1.1% premarket after Q1 earnings missed expectations and revenues, while climbing 46% Y/Y, fell slightly below consensus.

Q1 consolidated sales totaled 993M lbs. of copper, up 23% Y/Y, at an average realized price of $3.11/lb.; gold sales more than tripled to 610K oz. but came in below January's forecast of 675K oz., with an average realized price of $1,312/oz., and molybdenum sales of 24M lbs. were flat Y/Y, at an average realized price of $11.95/lb.

For FY 2018, FCX foresees sales of ~3.8B lbs. of copper, 2.4M oz. of gold and 95M lbs. of molybdenum.

FCX says it has identified a significant resource at its wholly owned Lone Star project located near its Safford operation in Arizona and has started an initial project to develop the Lone Star oxide ores with first production expected by the end of 2020; Lone Star production is expected to average 200M lbs./year of copper with a 20-year mine life.

FCX also says it is still in talks with Indonesia's government to restore stability to its Grasberg operations "and look forward to reaching a mutually positive resolution."