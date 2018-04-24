Burger King comeback at Restaurant Brands

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) trades higher after same-store sales at Burger King outlets rose 3.8% in Q1 to best the expectation of analysts.

The company reports a 3.2% increase in comparable sales for Popeye's and a 0.3% drop at Tim Hortons.

The company's adjusted EBITDA was $498M in Q1 vs. $506M a year ago.

"We continue to see a lot of growth potential for each of our three brands," says Restaurant Brands CEO Daniel Schwartz.

QSR +1.40% premarket to $54.25.

