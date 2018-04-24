Analyst downgrades Skyworks on weak iPhone sales estimates

Mizuho Securities downgrades Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from Buy to Neutral and lowers the price target from $125 to $100, a 13% upside to yesterday’s close.

Firm thinks Skyworks will face pricing pressure in 2H as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher build of materials than RF supplies.

Analyst Vijay Rakesh: “We believe the effects of a maturing handset cycle could start to impact the RF suppliers. We believe with Apple taking a step back in its 2H18 handset mix to LCD, flat pricing, and increasing new content, incumbent content suppliers may feel pressure.”

Rakesh estimates that Apple represents 35% to 40% of Skyworks’ sales. The analyst expects iPhone production to fall 2% Y/Y in 2H with new models like the iPhone 9 and the iPhone X update down 15% on the year.

Skyworks shares are down 0.2% premarket to $88.44.

Previously: Apple's Q1 iPhone sales show X weakness; co. offers batteries for MacBook issue (April 23)