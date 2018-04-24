Liberty Property Trust revises low end of guidance upwards

1Q18 FFO of $0.65 beats CapIQ consensus of $0.62.

The company portfolio of 101.3M sq. ft. was 96.7% occupied on March 31, 20181 vs. 96.9% as on 31st Dec. 2017.

Same-store operating income for the industrial portfolio increased by 5.0% Y/Y on GAAP basis and 7.0% Y/Y on the cash basis.

$133.8M in development starts, $90.9M in asset acquisitions, $223.4M in developments delivered, assets disposed of $190.8M totaling 1.5M sq. ft.

The company raises net income low end of guidance for FY18 to $3.07-3.88 from $3.05-3.88; FFO for FY18 at $2.55-2.65 from $2.53-2.65.

Conference Call at 10:30 AM

Prior: Liberty Property Trust beats by $0.03, beats on revenue

LPT