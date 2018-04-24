Verizon +2.5% as unlimited plans hold customers in Q1 beat

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is up 2.5% premarket after logging Q1 earnings that beat thanks in part to customer numbers that showed solid results from the company's unlimited plans.

Postpaid smartphone net adds were 220,000. The company posted 260,000 net adds in retail postpaid connections: net phone losses of 24,000 and tablet losses of 75,000, offset by gains of 359,000 in other devices (mainly wearables).

Total retail postpaid churn improved to 1.04%; retail postpaid phone churn was 0.8%.

Unsubsidized plans make up 81% of the postpaid phone base vs. 72% a year ago.

Revenue breakout: Services revenues, $26.7B (up 2.6%); Wireless equipment revenues, $5.04B (up 33.9%).

Revenue by segment: Wireless, $21.9B (up 4.9%); Wireline, $7.56B (down 1.6%).

Looking ahead, it sees full-year revenue growth (GAAP basis) in low single digits, and service revenue growth to turn positive by the end of the year. It's also expecting low-single-digit growth in EPS before the impact of tax reform and revenue recognition.

Capital spending for the year will be $17B-$17.8B (including commercial launch of 5G) and tax reform savings will give a $3.5B-$4B uplift to cash flow from operations, which should yield a 55-65% increase in 2018 EPS.

Earnings call slides

Press release