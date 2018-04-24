Harley-Davidson to make summer reveal

Something big is brewing at Harley-Davidson (HOG +2.4% ), but investors won't know details until later this year.

"The company is currently refining its plans and this summer intends to reveal significant additional steps to improve performance and value creation through 2022," Harley stated in its earnings press release today.

What we know so far from Milwaukee this year is that Harley aims to reach millennials and is making an electric push.

