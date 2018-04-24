Anglo American warns Minas-Rio delay to whack earnings by $300M-$400M

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) says it expects FY 2018 EBITDA to come in $300M-$400M lower than in 2017 because of repairs halting operations at its Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil.

Minas-Rio, Anglo’s biggest development project, has suffered repeated delays and is on hold pending an investigation into leaks in the pipeline that helps to deliver its iron ore to export markets.

Analysts say the problem is more disruptive than previously thought, although Anglo reports overall group production broadly in line with expectations, with total Q1 output rising 4% Y/Y on a copper equivalent basis.

CEO Mark Cutifani says Anglo is working with unions to agree on “appropriate terms for the ~35% of our employees at Minas-Rio who will be on an extended period of leave.”

Also, platinum production at Anglo's majority-owned Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:AGPPF, OTCPK:AGPPY) rose 7% Y/Y to 613.8K oz., and diamond production at the company's De Beers operations jumped 15% to 8.5M carats.