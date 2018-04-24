PACCAR beat estimates in Q1

PACCAR (PCAR -3.9%) reports trucks sales rose 39.1% to $4.35B in Q1.
Parts revenue increased 19.5% to $939.9M.
Financial services revenue grew 9.9% to $332.2M.
U.S. and Canada revenue advanced 36.6% to $3.45B
Revenue for Europe up 28.9% $1.59B.
New truck deliveries +27.1% Y/Y to 44,500.
Truck, Parts and Other gross margin rate improved 100 bps to 14.8%.
The company increased the estimate of 2018 Class 8 truck industry retail sales for the U.S. and Canada to a range of 265,000-285,000 vehicles.
Previously: PACCAR beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (April 24)