PACCAR beat estimates in Q1

PACCAR (PCAR -3.9% ) reports trucks sales rose 39.1% to $4.35B in Q1.

Parts revenue increased 19.5% to $939.9M.

Financial services revenue grew 9.9% to $332.2M.

U.S. and Canada revenue advanced 36.6% to $3.45B

Revenue for Europe up 28.9% $1.59B.

New truck deliveries +27.1% Y/Y to 44,500.

Truck, Parts and Other gross margin rate improved 100 bps to 14.8%.

The company increased the estimate of 2018 Class 8 truck industry retail sales for the U.S. and Canada to a range of 265,000-285,000 vehicles.

