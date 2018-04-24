Woodward up 3% on Q2 results

Woodward (WWD +3.3% ) reported Q2 net sales of $584.25M (+9.6% Y/Y) due to strong sales in the aerospace segment.

Aerospace segment sales +17% Y/Y to $386.34M and segment earnings improved by 70 bps to 18.9%.

Industrial segment sales -11% Y/Y to $161.91M, due to decrease in demand of industrial gas turbines and renewables. Segment earnings declined by 320 bps to 6.3%.

Q2 Expenses: R&D +18% Y/Y to $37.17M and SG&A -21% Y/Y to $39.49M

Adj. EBITDA margin improved by 209 bps to 17.4%.

FY18 Outlook: Net sales ~2.2B and EPS $3.60-3.80.