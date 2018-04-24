Corning -1.4% amid investment-driven swing to loss

Corning (NYSE:GLW) is off 1.4% this morning after swinging to a loss in its Q1 earnings driven by higher investments and a mark-to-market loss from currency hedging, along with a sales decline in its key LCD display segment.

GAAP and core sales were up to $2.5B and the company reiterated guidance for a "strong 2018."

“As we have communicated previously, Corning is in a phase of our Strategy and Capital Allocation Framework in which we are investing intensely for long-term secular growth," CFO Tom Tripeny says. "Execution is on target, and several of our larger expansion projects are coming on line. We look forward to realizing significant sales and profitability benefits as this new capacity ramps during the second half of the year.”

Sales by segment: Display Technologies, $745M (down 5%); Optical Communications, $886M (up 8%); Specialty Materials, $278M (down 7%); Environmental Technologies, $322M (up 17%); Life Sciences, $232M (up 10%).

It's on track to hit $11B in full-year sales after a stronger second half, it said.

Press release