Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, PROMISE 1, assessing Alder BioPharmaceuticals' (ALDR +0.4% ) long-acting eptinezumab for the prevention of migraine showed a significant treatment effect. The data are being presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Los Angeles.

For months six through 12 (quarterly doses three and four), 70.7% of patients achieved an average 50% or greater reduction of migraine days from baseline compared to 58.7% for placebo. The results represented an 8.9% improvement from the reductions observed during the first and second quarterly doses.

51.5% of patients achieved at least a 75% reduction in monthly migraine days from baseline versus 38.7% for placebo, a 12.8% improvement compared to the first two doses.

On the safety front, the most common adverse events were upper respiratory infection (10.5%), common cold (6.8%) and sinusitis (3.6%).

The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application later this year.

Eptinezumab is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP), a protein involved in the transmission of, and heightened sensitivity to, migraine-related pain. It is administered via infusion once every three months.

