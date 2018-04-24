Stocks slightly higher as earnings pour in

Stocks open modestly higher, highlighted by Caterpillar's ~3% surge after reporting strong beats in Q1 earnings and sales as well as improved full-year guidance, indicating an optimistic vote of confidence in the global economy; S&P and Dow +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.1% .

Fellow Dow components United Technologies ( +1.4% ), Verizon ( +1.3% ) and Coca-Cola ( -1.4% ) also reported better than expected earnings, and Google-parent Alphabet ( -2.5% ) topped expectations.

Corporate earnings this season largely have exceeded expectations, as 83% of the S&P 500 companies that have reported as of Tuesday morning have reported better than forecast earnings, according to FactSet.

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% but Germany's DAX and France's CAC both -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +2% .

Nearly all S&P stock sectors are in the green but gains are limited, with only telecom services ( +1.3% ) up more than 0.5%; the consumer staples group ( -0.2% ) is the only negative sector so far.

U.S. Treasury yields remain in focus after the 10-year yield nearly touched 3% yesterday before ending at 2.97%, its highest level in more than four years; the 10-year yield currently is 2 bps higher at 2.99%, while the two-year yield also is up 2 bps at 2.49%.