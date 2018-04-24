Roku adds ABC News, Cheddar to its free channel

Roku (ROKU +0.7% ) is boosting its ad-supported content with new partnerships, adding programming to the Roku Channel.

The ad-supported channel on its platform is the over-the-top launch destination for ABC News Live, it says, and customers will be able to access live and linear news feeds from partners including Cheddar, People TV and others.

The Roku Channel is the No. 3 ad-supported channel on the company's platform; it has about half the advertising per programming hour of traditional linear TV.

In May, the company is rolling out OS 8.1, offering new features notably including multicast private listening that supports up to four users on iOS/Android.