Strong credit performance boosts Santander Consumer results; shares up 12%

Q1 net income of $242.3M or $0.67 per share vs. 143.4M and $0.40 a year ago. Dividend is a nickel per share.

Total auto originations up 18% Y/Y to $6.3B; core retail originations up 4% to $2.3B, Chrysler Capital originations up 24% to $1.9B, Chrysler Capital lease originations up 31% to $2.1B.

Retail installment contract (RIC) net charge-off ratio down 50 basis points to 8.3%. RIC delinquency ratio of 3.8% down 10 basis points. Provisions down tom $459M from $635M.

Troubled debt restructuring balance down to $6B from $6.3B three months earlier. Auction-plus recovery rate up 400 basis points to 55.1%.

