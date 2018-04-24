Enbridge’s Line 3 project should follow existing route, Minnesota judge rules

Enbridge (ENB -3.8% ) opens sharply lower after a judge in Minnesota ruled late yesterday that it should replace its Line 3 pipeline in the state along the existing right-of-way rather than in its originally planned route.

The judge said the replacement project should proceed but also determined that the alternative route “best satisfies the legal criteria for selection of a pipeline route, as compared to [ENB’s] preferred route and the other route alternatives.”

The judge indicated in her decision she might have granted ENB’s request for its preferred pipeline route if the company did not already operate five other pipelines along the same right of way in Minnesota and if it had applied to properly abandon Line 3.

Minnesota is the last jurisdiction to approve the $7.5B replacement project, which will roughly double the line’s ability to ship crude oil to 760K bbl/day.