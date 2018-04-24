Stronger margins in Q1, shoots Heidrick & Struggles stock by 19%.

Heidrick & Struggles(HSII +19.4% ) reports Q1 net revenue of $164.6M an increase of 14.2% Y/Y; where Executive Search revenue $145.8M grew 17.1% Y/Y of which Americas was up 11.9% Y/Y to $86.3M, Europe +36.2% Y/Y to $35.7M & Asia Pacific +12.6% Y/Y to $23.8M; while Heidrick Consulting revenue declined 8.3% Y/Y to $14.2M.

Strong operating income of $13.1M an increase of 97.7% Y/Y; operating margin was up 350 bps to 8.2%; Adjusted EBITDA was $18.4M (+49.6% Y/Y), adjusted EBITDA margin was up 270 bps to 11.5%, the improvements in operating income and adjusted EBITDA were primarily driven by the increase in revenue from Executive Search.

Net income jumped to $10.2M from $0.7M for the same quarter previous year, cash & equivalents were $73.4 (-64.6% Q/Q).

Q2 Outlook: consolidated net revenue of $160- 170M.

