Homebuilders ignore higher rates, move up on strong sales, earnings

The 10-year Treasury yield earlier touched 3% for the first time in four years (it's since pulled back to 2.99%), but homebuilders (ITB +1.4% ) are the strongest sector in early action.

The builders have had a rough run of it so far this year, so higher rates appear to be at least somewhat priced in.

There's also bullish news today, with Pulte up 5.2% after blowing through Q1 estimates, and new home sales for March easily topping expectations (and February's number was revised higher).

Toll Brothers (TOL +1.9% ), Lennar (LEN +1.5% ), D.R. Horton (DHI +3.1% ), KB Home (KBH +1.3% ), Hovnanian (HOV +1% )

ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML, CLAW