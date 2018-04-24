Homebuilders ignore higher rates, move up on strong sales, earnings

The 10-year Treasury yield earlier touched 3% for the first time in four years (it's since pulled back to 2.99%), but homebuilders (ITB +1.4%) are the strongest sector in early action.
The builders have had a rough run of it so far this year, so higher rates appear to be at least somewhat priced in.
There's also bullish news today, with Pulte up 5.2% after blowing through Q1 estimates, and new home sales for March easily topping expectations (and February's number was revised higher).
Toll Brothers (TOL +1.9%), Lennar (LEN +1.5%), D.R. Horton (DHI +3.1%), KB Home (KBH +1.3%), Hovnanian (HOV +1%)