Consumer staples down after 3% breakthrough, Coke earnings

Although the difference between 2.996% and 3.000% isn't a lot, consumer staples stocks are underperforming today after the 10-year Treasury crossed over the 3% mark.
The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) is down 0.68% to trail major indexes.
While Coca-Cola's earnings are holding some weight in the sector, it also appears investors are also reacting to the 3% yield news. Notable decliners include Kraft Heinz (KHC -1.1%), Mondelez International (MDLZ -1.6%), General Mills (GIS -1.1%) and Procter & Gamble (PG -0.7%).