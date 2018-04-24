Centerra Gold gets offer to buy Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan

Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF +3.1% ) receives an offer for its Kumtor gold mine in Kyrgyzstan from London-listed Chaarat Gold Holdings in a three-way deal that also would involve the country's state-run oil company.

Centerra and Kyrgyzstan have endured a series of disputes over sharing profits from Kumtor.

Under the proposal, Chaarat and Kyrgyzaltyn would acquire Kumtor from Centerra, while Chaarat would then operate the mine and the Kyrgyz state firm would own Kumtor’s preferred equity and be entitled to 50% of the economic benefits of Kumtor.

Under its current arrangement with Centerra, Kyrgyzstan owns a 26.6% stake in the Canadian company, the country's biggest foreign investor and taxpayer.