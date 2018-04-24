Pearson slips after report it tracked students in social 'experiment'

Pearson (PSO -2.3% ) has taken a fall this morning as it appears in the spotlight of The Washington Post, which reports the company added language into some of its software programs for college students and tracked how that affected problem-solving, in a "social-psychological" experiment.

Education Week reported on a research paper where nearly 9,300 students were part of the experiment in Spring 2017 when using Pearson's MyLab Programming.

The company embedded "growth-mindset" and other psychological messaging into some of the programs and tracked whether students receiving the messages completed more problems than others, Education Week says.

Pearson replies: "Recent media coverage has mischaracterized a relatively minor product update by extracting technical language from the research that, when taken out of context, and paired with words like 'experiment,' conveys a malicious intent."